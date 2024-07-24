Mobile, component makers cumulatively invest Rs 8,282 cr under PLI scheme till June

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Mobile phone and specified components makers under the PLI scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing have cumulatively invested Rs 8,282 crore till June 2024, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Minister of State for Electronics and IT Jitin Prasada in a written reply to Lok Sabha said that a total of 32 companies were approved with committed investment of Rs 11,324 crore and a projected production target of Rs 10.7 lakh crore under the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme for Large Scale Electronics Manufacturing.

He said that out of 32 companies approved under the scheme for large scale electronics manufacturing, seven are Greenfield companies and 25 are Brownfield companies.

"Of the cumulative investment of INR 8,282 crore made under the scheme till June 30, 2024, the cumulative investment made by Greenfield companies is Rs 3,136 crore and the cumulative investment made by Brownfield companies is Rs 5,146 crore," Prasada said.

The companies under the scheme had made a commitment to invest Rs 9,653 crore up to March 2024.

Prasada said 27 companies approved under the PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware comprise six Greenfield firms and 21 Brownfield companies.

"Out of cumulative investment of Rs 464.66 crore made in PLI Scheme for IT Hardware and PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware till June 30, 2024, the investment made by Brownfield companies is Rs 386.09 crore and Greenfield companies is Rs 78.57 crore," the minister added. PTI PRS PRS SHW