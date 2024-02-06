Mobile-only internet browser Veera unveils innovative engagement-based rewards program

Mumbai: Veera, the mobile-only internet browser in India introduced its unique rewards program. Its initiative is designed to celebrate and appreciate users for their loyalty and engagement on the Veera platform.

Advertisment

It is the first time a browser has launched its own rewards program, in India, the platform said.

Veera's rewards program sets a new standard in user-centric innovation by offering a seamless and gratifying browsing experience. As users explore the internet using the Veera browser, they will accumulate ‘Veera Points’, unlocking a realm of exciting possibilities for instant redemption or future use.

The key features of the rewards program include:

Advertisment

Earn as you browse

Users will be rewarded for their browsing activities, creating a dynamic and interactive experience that goes beyond traditional internet usage.

Flexible redemption options

Advertisment

Veera users can choose from a variety of redemption options, including tangible rewards such as Vouchers, Discounts or even opt for direct monetary rewards deposited directly into their accounts.

Instant gratiﬁcation

The program enables users to redeem their points instantly, providing a real-time acknowledgement of their loyalty and engagement.

Arjun Ghose, Co-Founder & CEO, Veera, "Everyone's internet journey begins with a browser; it serves as the gateway to the vast expanse of the internet. Veera was meticulously crafted to redeﬁne the user's digital experience, offering innovation and seamlessness in every click. The introduction of a rewards program for Veera was a deliberate choice, a way to reciprocate the loyalty of our users who invest their time exploring the digital realm through Veera. I am genuinely thrilled to unveil this one-of-a-kind rewards program as it signiﬁes our commitment to enhancing and appreciating the user journey in the digital space."