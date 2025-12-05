Mobile phone import drops to 0.02 pc of local demand in 2024-25 from 75 pc in 2014-15

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Mobile phone imports in the country have become almost negligible at around 0.02 per cent of domestic demand in 2024-25 from 75 per cent 10 years ago, according to data shared in Parliament on Friday.

Minister of State for electronics and IT Jitin Prasada, in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, shared that production of electronic goods has increased 6 times to Rs 11.3 lakh crore in 2024-25 from 1.9 lakh crore in 2014-15, following measures taken by the government.

"Driven by Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Government has adopted a planned and methodical approach to develop complete ecosystem for electronic manufacturing across all its value chain including semiconductor," Prasada said.

The minister shared that mobile phone production in the country has increased 28 times during the period to Rs 5.5 lakh crore from around Rs 18,000 crore in 2014-15.

The data shared by the minister shows mobile phone export increased 127 times to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2024-25 from 0.01 lakh crore in 2014-15, while dependency on imported handsets dropped to 0.02 per cent from 75 per cent during the same period.

He said that the government has launched various programmes to make India a global hub for electronics system design and manufacturing, comprising PLI for large scale electronics manufacturing, which provide incentives ranging from 3 to 6 per cent on the incremental sale for mobile and specified component.

The minister mentioned that the government has started a PLI (production linked incentive) scheme for IT hardware, which provides an average incentive of 5 per cent on the incremental sale of laptop, tablet, servers, ultra small form factor and all-in-one PCs, SPECS (Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors) which provides 25 per cent capital subsidy on the eligible capital investment, MSIPS which provides up to 25 per cent capital subsidy on eligible capital investment, and Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS) to boost domestic electronics production. PTI PRS HVA