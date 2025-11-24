Mobile users may be held liable for misuse of SIMs issued in their name: DoT

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Mobile subscribers may be held liable if a SIM card procured in their name is found to have been misused for cyber fraud or other illegal activities, an official statement said on Monday.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) in the statement advised citizens to be cautious and avoid using mobile devices with tampered IMEI numbers​.

It also warned against buying or using procured or assembled devices like modems, modules, SIM boxes which have configurable or tampered IMEIs; procuring SIM cards through fake documents, fraud, or impersonation​; and transferring or handing over SIM cards procured in their name to others who may misuse them.

"Citizens should be aware that using devices with tampered IMEI numbers, procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means, or transferring or giving their SIM cards to others who misuse them for cyber fraud can result in serious legal consequences. The original user may also be held liable as an offender in cases where SIM cards procured in their name are subsequently misused," the statement said.

The department has advised subscribers to not use mobile applications or websites that modify Calling Line Identity (CLI) or other telecommunication identifiers​.

The Telecommunications Act, 2023 has provision to impose stringent penalties for tampering with telecommunication identifiers including IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number of mobile handsets and other devices.

Penalties for violation of the act include imprisonment for up to three years, fines up to Rs 50 lakh, or both.

Besides the act, the Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Rules, 2024 prohibit any person to alter the IMEI or use, produce or possess equipment in which IMEI can be configured or changed or altered.

The DoT has advised citizens to verify IMEI details through the Sanchar Saathi portal or the Sanchar Saathi mobile app, which displays the device’s brand name, model, and manufacturer information.

"The government has also implemented the Sanchar Saathi initiative, providing digital tools for citizens to verify and secure their mobile connections.

The government has put in place strict checks to prevent misuse of telecom resources and ensure a secure telecommunications ecosystem for all citizens," the statement said. PTI PRS PRS DR DR