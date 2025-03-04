Mobility Solutions expands Punjab facility

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) Mobility Solutions Ltd (MSL) on Tuesday said it has expanded its manufacturing plant in Batauli, Punjab, to offer advanced composites solutions.

The plant now extends beyond glass-reinforced plastic manufacturing to provide different advanced composites solutions for railways, automotive, defence, aerospace and infrastructure sectors, a company statement said.

"This major upgrade reflects MSL's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and economic growth," the company said. The commercial production at the upgraded plant began in December with plans to achieve full operational capacity by July.

MSL is a supplier of advanced composites solutions for metro projects, railways, and global clients, including Alstom and Wabtec. The JCBL Group company was incorporated in 1998 as an ancillary for manufacturing ready- to-use sub-assemblies of seats, windows and bus components. PTI SID MR