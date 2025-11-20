New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Mobility startup Tsuyo Manufacturing on Thursday announced that it has signed a letter of intent with the Karnataka government for setting up an electric vehicle powertrain facility along with a large testing track for commercial vehicles in the state.

Tsuyo's upcoming manufacturing facility is designed to build the next generation of heavy-duty EV powertrain systems for commercial mobility and industrial applications, a company statement said, without revealing the investment size.

The proposed facility will focus on developing and producing electric motors, e-drives, e-axels and automatic transmissions and other components.

The new plant will support manufacturing capacities ranging from 0.5 kW to 250 kW, with an extended capability up to 600 kW through Tsuyo's strategic partnerships with electric motor controller design firm CETL and China-based LvKON.

The investment will not only create high-quality jobs in north Karnataka but also accelerate innovation and green mobility solutions for Karnataka and beyond, Vijay Kumar, Founder and CEO, Tsuyo Manufacturing, said.

"With this investment, we aim to deliver world-class, reliable, and locally manufactured powertrain solutions that will power India's transition to sustainable mobility," he added.

The agreement was formalised at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.