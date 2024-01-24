MoD seals Rs 1,070 cr deal with MDL for procuring 14 fast patrol vessels

ew Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The defence ministry on Wednesday sealed a Rs 1,070 crore deal with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for procurement of 14 fast patrol vessels for the Indian Coast Guard.

Advertisment

The multi-role fast patrol vessels will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by MDL and will be delivered in 63 months.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with MDL Mumbai on January 24 for acquisition of 14 Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) for the Indian Coast Guard. The value of the contract is Rs 1,070 crore," the ministry said.

"Along with several high-tech advanced features and equipment, these FPVs will be equipped with multipurpose drones, wirelessly-controlled remote water rescue craft lifebuoy and AI capability," it said.

Advertisment

It said the FPVs will play a critical role in surveillance and anti-smuggling operations.

"The acquisition of these FPVs is aimed to boost Indian Coast Guard's capability and reinforces the increased focus of the government towards maritime security," the ministry said in a statement.

"In line with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', the contract will boost the nation's indigenous shipbuilding capability, bolstering maritime economic activities and foster growth of ancillary industries especially the MSME Sector," it said. PTI MPB CK