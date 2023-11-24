Modern irrigation system can usher in an era of prosperity in agri sector in HP: Agri Min

Shimla, Nov 24 (PTI) A strong and modern irrigation system can usher in an era of prosperity in the agriculture sector in Himachal Pradesh, state Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar said on Friday.

He was presiding over the State level Conclave on the 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund scheme' organised by the Department of Agriculture here.

With the inclusion of new technology, machinery, research and improved hybrid seeds in agriculture, desired success can be achieved to benefit the farmers, the minister said in a statement.

There was immense potential for capital investment in the agricultural sector, and the youth should also come forward and adopt the latest agricultural techniques to earn a better livelihood, he added.

The sector is catering to the needs of the people and is a profitable venture by investing in cold stores, processing plants, sorting, packaging and grading units, warehouses and supply chain-related infrastructure, he added.

Through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, a three per cent interest rebate is being given on loans up to Rs two crore at a maximum interest rate of nine per cent for the development of agricultural infrastructure in the state, he added.

Along with diversifying the scope of facilities being provided through the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, there is a need to simplify the process of delivering its benefits to the beneficiaries, the minister said.

The benefits of this scheme should be ensured through single window approval, he noted.

Kumar said that small, needy and poor farmers should easily get benefits of the 'Agriculture Infrastructure Fund' scheme, thus saving their time and money. There is a need to increase the financial assistance provided for projects under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund so that its practical benefits can reach the people.

KR Meena, Director, Agricultural Infrastructure Fund, Union Agriculture Ministry, said that effective implementation of this scheme has the potential to bring revolutionary changes in the agriculture sector.

Detailing about the scheme, he said that Rs 925 crore has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh under the Agricultural Infrastructure Fund. A total of 599 applications have been received so far, out of which 438 applications have been verified.

As many as 324 applications worth Rs 221 crore have been approved by various banks, and Rs 67 crore have been provided to the beneficiaries, he added.