Modi 3.0 sends strong message of political, economic stability amidst rising geostrategic uncertainty: USIBC

Washington, Jun 10 (PTI) The swearing-in of Narendra Modi as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term sends a strong message of political and economic stability amidst rising geostrategic uncertainty, USIBC President Atul Keshap has said.

Modi was sworn in as prime minister on Sunday for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

“Prime Minister Modi's historic third term sends a strong message of political and economic stability and continuity by the voters of India amidst rising geostrategic uncertainty,” US India Business Council President Keshap told PTI in an interview on Sunday.

“The Indian electorate endorsed the continuation of pro-growth policies that are making India an important anchor of democracy, prosperity, and technological innovation, and a vital partner of the United States," Keshap said after Modi was sworn in as the prime minister for a historic third consecutive term, the first since 1962.

Ronak D Desai, partner and leading India practitioner at Paul Hastings law firm, said a third Modi term ensures continuity in the US-India relationship and signals that bilateral ties will remain robust.

“Both nations have meticulously forged, cultivated, and strengthened a partnership that spans virtually every conceivable arena of human cooperation, reflecting a deep-seated commitment to mutual growth and prosperity,” he said.

The US-India relations, forged through years of dedicated effort and investment, will persist in their upward trajectory. Desai said that strong bipartisan support for this relationship in both countries ensures its resilience, irrespective of political shifts in Washington or New Delhi.

“Under Modi 3.0, the US-India partnership is set to continue its impressive evolution. The bipartisan consensus surrounding this relationship guarantees its growth, driven by the deep-rooted congruence in both countries’ interests and values,” he said.

In a separate statement, the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) said during Modi’s third term, they eagerly anticipate India’s journey towards becoming the third-largest economy and an influential global power, effectively leading both the global east and global south under his leadership in this term.

“We also anticipate continuation to infrastructural schemes like Make In India, Digital India, Startup India, Clean India, Sagarmala, Roadways as well as taking electricity and development to the last tribal village uplifting all Indian population out of poverty,” said Khanderao Kand, President and chief of policies and strategy, FIIDS. PTI LKJ GRS AKJ GRS GRS