Modi calls for speedy implementation of agri budget, keeping focus on action

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for expeditious implementation of the budgetary proposals for agriculture and rural development, urging stakeholders to focus on "action" instead of deliberating on a new budget.

Addressing a post-budget webinar on 'Agriculture and rural prosperity', the Prime Minister emphasised that the budget reflects the government's new expansion of the vision for a "Viksit Bharat" with a consistent policy approach in its third term.

"It is important to implement this year's budget in a speedy manner. The budget has been formed and our entire focus should be on the action," Modi said, adding that the stakeholders should identify "obstacles and shortcomings" in budget implementation.

Modi said before the budget, inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders helped in framing it. "Now this budget needs to be implemented more effectively on the ground, and for a better outcome, the (stakeholders') role is even more crucial.

Agriculture is considered as the first engine of growth and the government is moving ahead with the twin target of achieving agricultural growth and rural prosperity, he said.

Modi said the government is committed towards the goal of "Viksit Bharat" and the effort is to ensure no farmer is left behind and to advance every farmer.

"We need to fully explore the country's agricultural potential and achieve more targets." The Prime Minister highlighted record achievements in the agriculture sector, noting that foodgrain production has increased from 265 million tonnes a decade ago to over 330 million tonnes currently. Similarly, horticulture production has grown to exceed 350 million tonnes.

Modi specifically mentioned the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, describing it as "a very important scheme" for him. The initiative will focus on 100 districts with low crop yields, following the successful model of aspirational districts.

"We have announced the setting up of a Makhana Board in Bihar. I urge all stakeholders to explore and promote diverse nutritional foods across the country and in the global market," he said.

The Prime Minister highlighted ICAR's contributions, stating that between 2014 and 2024, more than 2,900 new varieties of foodgrains, pulses, and sugarcane and other crops were developed using modern tools and cutting-edge technology in the breeding programme.

"You have to ensure these new varieties are available at affordable rates to farmers. We also need to ensure farmers' produce is not affected by weather aberrations," Modi said.

He mentioned that a central mission on high-yielding seeds has been announced in the budget. "I especially urge the private sector to become part of the seed chain to ensure high-yielding seeds reach small farmers." On pulses production, the Prime Minister acknowledged improvements but pointed out that India still imports 20 per cent of its domestic consumption needs.

While the country has achieved self-sufficiency in chickpeas (chana) and moong dal, Modi stressed increasing production of tur, urad and masoor through high-yielding varieties and hybrid seeds.

The Prime Minister noted that approximately Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been transferred directly to 11 crore farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme since its launch six years ago. The annual financial assistance of Rs 6,000 is strengthening the rural economy.

He mentioned that a farmer-centric digital infrastructure has been created to ensure the benefits of this scheme reach farmers across the country, eliminating any scope for intermediaries or leakages.

Referring to the fisheries sector, Modi said, "In 2019, we had launched PM Matsya Sampada Yojana. It was an important step towards strengthening the value chain, creating infrastructure and modernisation. It helped improve production, productivity and post-harvest management in the fishery sector." "The sector has seen higher investment and results are before us: fish production and export have increased two-fold. We are going to design a framework for sustainable harnessing of fisheries from the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone and High Seas," he added.

Modi urged stakeholders to explore ideas on ease of doing business in the fisheries sector while protecting the interests of traditional fishermen.

"Our government is committed to enriching the rural economy", the Prime Minister said, adding that under the PM Awas Yojana-Gramin, crores of poor people are being provided with homes, and the Swamitva Yojana has given property owners 'Record of Rights'.

He noted that the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana has benefited small farmers and businesses and also highlighted the progress in empowering self-help group. "We kept the target of 3 crore lakhpathi didis. With our efforts, more than 1.25 crore women have become lakhpati didis." The announcements in this budget for rural prosperity and development programs have created numerous new employment opportunities. Investments in skilling and technology are generating new opportunities, he added. PTI LUX MR