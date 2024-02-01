Modi govt addressing systematic inequalities that plagued society: FM

New Delhi: The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing systematic inequalities, which have plagued society, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Presenting the interim Budget 2024-25, Sitharaman said economic management over the past decade has complemented people-centric inclusive development.

All forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, she said.

She observed that tax reforms have led to widening of the tax base.

STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) courses have seen enrolment of 43 per cent women, the highest in the world, she added.