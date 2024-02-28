Modi govt committed to welfare of farmers, says Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government is committed to the welfare of farmers and till now more than Rs 3 lakh crore has been given directly to the peasants under the 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' scheme, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The PM Kisan Samman Nidhi is a central sector scheme with 100 per cent funding from the government of India. It has become operational from December 1, 2018.

Under the scheme, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land holding farmer families. The fund is directly transferred to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

"Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. Today Modi ji will provide an amount of more than Rs 21 thousand crore to more than 9 crore farmers through DBT under the 16th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi," Shah wrote on X in Hindi.

The home minister said till now, crores of farmers have benefited from the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme.

"An amount of more than Rs 3 lakh crore has been given to the farmers directly through the DBT. This is the largest payment scheme in the world given through the DBT.

"It has proved to be historic in making the lives of farmers easier and encouraging agriculture," he said. PTI ACB ACB KSS KSS