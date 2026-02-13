Modi govt created Rs 1 lakh cr infrastructure for agri storage: Chouhan

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The government has created infrastructure worth Rs 1 lakh crore to preserve fruits, vegetables and other farm produce, which has helped reduce crop damage by up to 15 per cent, Agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

Replying to supplementary questions during Question Hour, he targeted the previous Congress-led government for "failing to work in this regard".

"The Congress never created any infrastructure to preserve farm produce. PM Modi realised this and created infrastructure to the tune of Rs 1 lakh crore to preserve the produce of farmers.

"I have pride in telling this House that 44,243 customs hiring centres, 25,854 primary processing centres, 25,565 farm harvest automation, 17,779 warehouses, 4,200 grading units and 3,549 infrastructure for smart agriculture and 2827 cold storage," the minister told the members.

"Due to this infrastructure creation, the loss of produce of fruits and vegetables has seen a reduction of 5 to 15 per cent and our fruits, vegetables and other produce can now be stored properly," he also said.

Chouhan said the BJP workers like him do not do politics only to enjoy the fruits of power and occupy a chair, "but do politics for helping in national rebuilding and doing politics for serving the society and farmers welfare, for building a self-reliant and Viksit Bharat." "Keeping this aim in view, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are trying to resolve all issues of farmers. Farmers are not God, but no less than God either," the minister said.

In his written reply to the question, the Agriculture Minister said Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) is a demand-driven, Central Sector scheme with uniform operational guidelines applicable across all States, including Punjab.

"As on 09.02.2026, Rs 7425.99 Crores have been sanctioned for 32014 projects under AIF scheme to Punjab. The details of number and nature of projects Sanctioned in Punjab under AIF Scheme are at Annexure.

"Punjab’s requirement under AIF on the basis of the ratio of total value of output of Agriculture and allied sector was assessed at Rs 4713 Crores and later on the basis of performance raised to Rs 9050 Crores," the minister said in response to the question by AAP MP Vikramjit Singh Sawhney on agri infrastructure in Punjab. PTI SKC ANU