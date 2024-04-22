Modi govt has provided corruption-free regime; India to become third largest economy: Goyal

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said the Modi government has provided a corruption free regime in the last 10 years and the country in the next few years will become the world's third largest economy.

Addressing a massive gathering of traders here, Goyal said the country's economy is growing at a faster pace and series of measures have been taken to promote growth.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the country will become the world leader, he said.

It is Modi's guarantee that India will become the third largest economy in his 'third' term, he said.

He added that the taxpayers' money is being utilised properly for the welfare of people and infrastructure development.

The government, he said, has transferred Rs 30-35 lakh crore in the last 10 years to the poor through direct benefit transfer (DBT).

"Today in India, infrastructure sector is growing at a fast pace," he said, adding that in Mumbai, several projects have come up such as metro, costal road, trans-harbour link, and Atal Setu.

The commerce and industry minister said the entrepreneurial spirit of youth, and startups are further pushing growth in the country.

Goyal, who is contesting from Mumbai (North), appealed to people to vote and help "Uttar Mumbai" to become "uttam Mumbai".

Because of the large gathering, the venue was shifted from a hall to an open area, he added.

The Indian economy is expected to grow by over 7 per cent in third year in a row in 2023-24. PTI RR CS TRB TRB