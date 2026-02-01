Modi govt's Budget gazette of progress: BJP's Naqvi

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Hailing the Union Budget 2026-27, BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday said it is a “gazette of progress” with confidence and continuity by overcoming external turmoil and internal disruptions.

In her Budget speech in Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the target for capex will be raised to Rs 12.2 lakh crore for FY27 from the Rs 11.2 lakh crore earmarked for the current fiscal year.

She also announced a slew of measures to boost infrastructure in the country, including in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

The Budget came against a backdrop of global uncertainties, trade frictions and US tariffs.

Reacting to the Budget announcements, Naqvi said "adversity creates champions" and "rough times create strong people".

“This Budget is imbued with the spirit of self-reliant and developed India... The Modi government's Budget is a gazette of progress with confidence and continuity by overcoming external turmoil and internal disruptions," Naqvi told reporters here. PTI ASK ARI