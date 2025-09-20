Modi govt's foreign policy has 'failed': Opposition parties on H-1B visa fee hike

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The opposition parties on Saturday alleged that the Modi government's foreign policy has "failed" after the US imposed a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers which, they said, is "meant to target Indians", and asked the Centre to take steps to resolve the "crisis".

The Congress hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a "weak PM" whose preference for "strategic silence" and "loud optics" has become a liability for India. Its president Mallikarjun Kharge said that foreign policy is about safeguarding India's national interests and keeping "India First" and not holding "events".

Highlighting reports that H-1B visa hike would hit Indians hardest, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X, "I repeat, India has a weak PM." Noting that Indian national interests are supreme, Congress chief Kharge took a swipe at the PM, saying, "Bear hugs, hollow slogans, concerts and getting people to chant 'Modi, Modi' is not foreign policy!".

"Foreign policy is about safeguarding our national interests; keeping India First, and steering friendships with wisdom and balance. It cannot be reduced to superficial bravado that risks undermining our long-term standing," Kharge said in a post on X.

"Birthday Return Gifts from your 'Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar' Government! -- USD 100,000 annual fee on H-1B visas hits Indian tech workers the hardest, 70 per cent of H-1B visa holders are Indians and 50 per cent tariff already imposed, a loss of Rs 2.17 Lakh crore to India is already estimated in 10 sectors alone," Kharge said.

He also cited the HIRE Act, which he claimed was targeting Indian outsourcing. He also called the lifting of the exemption to the Chabahar port a "loss to our strategic interests".

In a post on X, Congress deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi said, "With the recent decision on H-1B visas, the American government has hit at the future of the best and brightest minds from India." Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Union government over the development. Speaking to reporters at the party office in Lucknow, Yadav said, "Your foreign policy has failed in the foreign (countries). Economic policies have failed. You have failed in making relationships." Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal took a swipe at PM Modi, saying he appeared to be "helpless".

"Prime Minister ji, do something at least. Why is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people so helpless? Are you unable to handle anything at all?" Kejriwal said on X with a hashtag "h1bvisa".

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi said the "ending of H1B visas was meant to target Indians" and accused the Modi government of reducing foreign policy to "gimmicks".

"That the US is putting its relationship with India at risk is proof that it does not care about our strategic value. We are a strategic partner of the US, and if they don’t see us as allies, then it is a failure of this government," the Hyderabad MP said, noting Indians, especially people from Telangana and Andhra, were the biggest beneficiaries of the H1B visa system, which US President Donald Trump "has essentially ended".

"My complaint is not against Trump, he did what he wanted. My quarrel is with this government: what did you achieve with Howdy Modi and Namaste Trump?" Owaisi said on X.

He said the government must introspect as to why India is facing such difficulties in foreign policy and national security. "Is it because you have reduced these issues to gimmicks? After all, it’s not Modi who suffers, but common Indians. You have sacrificed our long-term gains for domestic posturing. 2014-2024 has been a lost decade," he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the Centre's "stunning silence" means "absolute darkness" for those who depend on it.

The revised H1B visa fee would hit not just lakhs of working professionals from India, but also the companies who hire them, he said, adding that the government should speak to the country's citizens as well as the US administration to resolve the crisis.

Had 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', 'Make in India' and other such slogans been actually implemented, it would not have been so chaotic, he said on X.

"The weakening rupee against the dollar and the tariffs have anyway hit us hard, and as flowery or brave as the ruling party's talk may sound, we need to look at the stark reality," the MLA representing the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai said.

"Now the H1B visa fee! It's going to hit not just lakhs of working professionals from India, but also the companies who hire them. A great Indo-US relationship is great for the world, but a silence from our government is absolute darkness for those who depend on it," he said.

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu condemned the US decision and said it would have an adverse impact on Indian tech companies and job aspirants.

“India tops the list of countries availing H-1B visas, followed by China. Either to bring pressure on the American government or to hold consultations over Trump’s actions, the BJP government at the Centre has completely failed in addressing the issue,” he told reporters.

“We demand that the Centre find a solution through diplomatic negotiations. Why are they maintaining this strategic silence? Why is the Centre doing optics by showing Trump as a great friend? Very ineffective diplomacy by the Centre is happening,” he alleged.

India on Saturday said the Trump administration's new restrictions on the H1B visa programme are likely to have humanitarian consequences and hoped that the "disruptions" would be addressed suitably by the American authorities.

India's reaction came hours after US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation to impose a USD 100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas, a move that is set to adversely impact Indian professionals in the US.

"This measure is likely to have humanitarian consequences by way of the disruption caused for families," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The government hopes that these disruptions can be addressed suitably by the US authorities," he said.

Industries in both India and the US have a "stake in innovation and creativity and can be expected to consult on the best path forward," he said.

"Skilled talent mobility and exchanges have contributed enormously to technology development, innovation, economic growth, competitiveness and wealth creation in the United States and India," he said.

"Policy makers will therefore assess recent steps, taking into account mutual benefits, which include strong people-to-people ties between the two countries," Jaiswal added.

CPI(M) leader Hanan Mollah termed the development as "unfortunate" and said Trump has been acting in a "whimsical" manner to target India and China. It will create a problem of unemployment among the technical workforce in the country, he said.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said the US attracted the best talent the world had to offer through its H-1B visa programme and those who made it to the nation "worked hard to Make America not just great but also an economic powerhouse.

"By doing away with the entire visa programme America has harmed itself far more than those who came on these visas. But who will tell them?" she said on X.

"Don’t have much expectations from the GoI to respond to the new US policy on H-1B; however, I hope that they will rise to the challenge and so will Indian corporate houses," she said.

She made several suggestions, like cutting red tape to start businesses requiring a high-skill workforce, investing in tech, R&D and AI, and offering incentives to corporate houses to invest in sectors hit due to H-1B restrictions. PTI SKC NAV MPB SJR PR RT RT