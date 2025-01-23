Modi magnet key driver for record investment, job commitments for Maharashtra at Davos: Fadnavis

Davos: Having secured a record commitment of over Rs 15 lakh crore of investments and nearly 15 lakh jobs here during the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the most powerful magnet attracting global investors towards his state is the global community's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the decisive mandate his government has got for its past record.

Advertisment

Fadnavis, who is presenting his state as "Magnetic Maharashtra" and an industrial powerhouse of the country, said the investment commitments he has got cover all business sectors from manufacturing to education to technology to new-age businesses and also all geographic regions of the state.

He said he would want to take his state's "Magnetic Maharashtra" investor summit to the level of WEF Davos meeting.

"We have witnessed a renewed confidence of investors here in Maharashtra. We signed investment MOUs worth Rs 15,70,000 crore in first two days and these will also create nearly 15 lakh new jobs in the state.

Advertisment

"This is a new record a new benchmark that has been set by Maharashtra," Fadnavis told PTI in an interview.

Fadnavis said these investments will help achieve the target for making Maharashtra a USD 1-trillion economy in the next few years as a "force multipler".

"The economic advisory council we had set up under Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran with 20 global CEOs as part of, has given us their report and that has given us detailed blueprint for investments across regions and sectors. We are in process of implementing those recommendations and our aim is to reach the target by 2028-29 or 2030-2031," he said.

Advertisment

"If India becomes a five trillion dollar economy, Maharashtra also has to achieve its USD 1 trillion target and I believe investments play a key role in it because it is a force multiplier. When money gets invested, it has different impacts on different areas of economy. An investment of one rupee can have impact of two or four rupees for different segments of the economy," he said.

On investments coming for areas earlier known as Naxalite-affected, Fadnavis said Gadchiroli, which was earlier known as a Naxalite-affected area, has now become a hot destination for investments.

"We are setting up a steel capacity equivalent to 30 per cent of Maharashtra and a similar amount of capacity will get added there through the MoUs we have signed here. A revolution is happening there in the area of steel production," he said.

Advertisment

Fadnavis said he is keen to revive the "Magnetic Maharashtra" investment summit.

"We need to give a platform to investors and when we celebrate an event as a festival, that gives you a lot more results. This kind of investor summits artefact them a lot more because they get to meet each other and explore partnerships and collaborations," he said.

"We will try to take this summit to the level of Davos," he said.

Advertisment

Asked what was the most powerful magnet that helped attract such record high investments, Fadnavis said, "I believe the decisive mandate his government has got in Maharashtra has increased the confidence of investors."

"Investors always look at the past record of a government and they saw that we created a business-friendly environment after getting our first mandate under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and topped the charts for investments. They also saw our performance in the past two years of our second term and now after we have got a massive mandate under Prime Minister Modi, their confidence has gone further up," he said.

"Global investors are convinced that Maharashtra is a business-friendly state and they are also aware that we are aligned with the central government on policy level and that Prime Minister Modi is strongly with us. This is definitely playing a key role in investors' trust in us," he said.