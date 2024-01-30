Modi to address auto sector players on February 2

New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the participants of Bharat Mobility global exhibition on February 2, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The three-day show will begin on February 1 at Bharat Mandapam here.

The exhibition aims to showcase India's strengths to the global market and position the country as an international player across industries.

With over 800 exhibitors from 50 countries, the expo will highlight cutting-edge technologies and breakthroughs in mobility.

The 28 leading vehicle OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) that would participate include Ashok Leyland, Ather Energy, Honda, Hyundai, and BMW.

The features of the expo will include specialised exhibitions such as auto show (including electric and hybrid vehicles), ACMA Automechanika, large-scale tyre exhibition, urban mobility solutions (two wheelers/e-bikes, drones), EV Infra Pavilion (including charging stations and battery swapping) and other energy sources like hydrogen in the mobility landscape.

More than 25 leading vehicle manufacturers are set to unveil new models and EVs.

Automotive players, both international and domestic, will be showcasing their electric, hybrid, CNG and biofuel-powered vehicles.

Along with vehicle manufacturers, the event will have more than 600 auto component makers, 50 battery firms, 10 tyre makers, over 15 technology and startups from the sector and 5 steel makers.

Countries such as Japan, Germany, Korea, Taiwan and Thailand will have dedicated country pavilions, while there will be additional international participation from the US, Spain, the UAE, Russia, Italy, Turkiye, Singapore and Belgium.

The event will also see participation from major international and Indian battery manufacturers and battery supply chain and recycling companies.

More than 10 leading companies will also be showcasing EV infrastructure services, including charging stations and battery-swapping solutions during the event.

One of the highlights of the event will be the CEO Conclave, where leaders will gather to deliberate on the future trajectory of the mobility industry. The conclave will be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey. PTI RR CS HVA