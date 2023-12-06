Modi to address fintech event Infinity Forum 2.0 on Dec 9

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the second edition of the flagship financial technology event Infinity Forum 2.0 on Saturday, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

The event will be hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and GIFT City, under the aegis of Government of India, the ministry said.

The forum is hosted by IFSCA as a global thought leadership platform on financial services, where progressive ideas, pressing problems, innovative technologies from across the world get discovered, discussed and developed into solutions and opportunities.

Organised as a pre-cursor event to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, the second of the Infinity Forum 2.0, shall be held in hybrid mode, with an invite-only in-person event scheduled in GIFT City and for virtual participation from participants across the globe.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal; Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw will address the event.

Ajay Seth, Secretary, Economic Affairs Secretary, Ministry of Finance; K Rajaraman Chairperson, IFSCA; Hasmukh Adhia, Chairman, GIFT City Co Ltd; Tapan Ray, MD & CEO, GIFT City Co Ltd; K V Kamath, Chairman, National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID); and Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, will also address participants.

The forum will also witness participation from the financial sector in India and across the globe, including Boston Consulting Group, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd, Morgan Stanley (India), Bank of America, India, Paytm and Zerodha.

The forum is likely to witness in-person participation by 300+ CXOs with strong online participation from India and global audience from over 20 countries, including the US, the UK, Singapore, South Africa, the UAE, Australia, and Germany, the ministry said. PTI JD TRB