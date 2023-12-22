Advertisment
#Business

PM Modi to chair third national conference of chief secretaries from Dec 27-29

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
22 Dec 2023
New Update
PM Modi conference

PM Modi (File image)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the 'third national conference of chief secretaries' in the national capital next week, a senior government official said on Friday.

The third national conference of chief secretaries will be held in Delhi from December 27-29 and it will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and state governments, the official told PTI.

Several officials, including young district collectors and magistrates, from states and Union Territories as well as several Union ministries are likely to attend the conference.

#Centre State Partnership #third national conference of chief secretaries #Governance Meet #PM Modi
Advertisment
Subscribe