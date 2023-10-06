PM Modi to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Summit on Jan 10: Gujarat CM Patel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 10th edition of the global Vibrant Gujarat Summit on January 10, Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel said here on Friday.

Pitching Gujarat as the most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister invited global businesses to take advantage of its immense growth potential opportunity by participating in the Summit, at a road show in the national capital.

"This Summit will be inaugurated by our Prime Minister on January 10, 2024," Patel said while addressing the event.

The summit, being held with the theme of "Gateway to the future", will further propel the Prime Minister's vision of "Viksit Bharat @2047", he said.

He said the Summit will provide a "golden opportunity" to investors who, along with global counterparts, want to engage with Gujarat for its "immense growth potential".

"Due to a proactive policy-led approach, ease of doing business, investor-friendly attitude and strong industrial infrastructure, Gujarat has been the most preferential destination for investment for the last two decades," the Chief Minister said.

The 10th edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Summit is scheduled to take place from January 10-12, 2024, at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.