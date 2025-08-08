Modi to lay foundation of PM MITRA park in Dhar on Aug 25: CM Yadav

Raisen, Aug 8 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a PM MITRA textile park in Dhar on August 25, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Friday.

Addressing a Raksha Bandhan function at Sagar Manufacturers Pvt Ltd unit in Tamot industrial area here, the CM said the PM MITRA project will benefit Malwa and nearby tribal regions by providing employment to over one lakh youths.

PM MITRA (Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel) parks are a government initiative to strengthen the textile industry by creating integrated large-scale industrial infrastructure.

These parks aim to attract investments, generate employment, and enhance export potential by housing the entire textile value chain at one location.

Seven locations have been finalized for these parks. They are Virudhnagar in Tamil Nadu, Warangal in Telangana, Navsari in Gujarat, Kalaburagi in Karnataka, Dhar in MP, Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh and Amravati in Maharashtra.

Yadav announced that a rail coach factory's foundation stone will be laid in Raisen on August 10.

Modi will also give a metro train service to Bhopal soon, Yadav added.

The CM said the state government is working to expand industrial activity along with agriculture.

Madhya Pradesh's organic cotton is exported to China, Japan, Vietnam and Spain, he said.

Hailing Modi's leadership, Yadav said India's economy has risen from fifteenth to fourth position globally.

Touring the textile unit, the CM observed production processes, interacted with women employees who tied him rakhis, showered flower petals on women present and presented them gifts.

He said the Union government is working for farmers, labourers and the poor, and urged people to adopt swadeshi products.

The state government has gifted Rs 1,500 to beneficiaries of the 'Ladli Behna' scheme on Raksha Bandhan and provides Rs 6,000 monthly wage support to women working in income-generating industries, the CM added.

Commending Sagar Group for employing locals and providing housing and meals to workers, he said the unit employs 8,000 people, including 5,000 women. PTI LAL BNM