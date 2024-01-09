Modi, UAE Prez hail rapidly transforming bilateral ties; 4 MoUs inked on summit eve

Gandhinagar, Jan 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan held a bilateral meeting here on Tuesday and hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership, officials said.

Four MoUs were signed between India and the UAE in the presence of the two leaders, including one between the Gujarat government and DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, they said.

This was the fourth meeting between Modi and Al Nahyan in less than seven months.

"Giving a boost to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership! PM @narendramodi held warm discussions with HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi in Gandhinagar. In their 4th meeting in less than 7 months, the leaders hailed the rapidly transforming India-UAE partnership and reaffirmed their commitment to a shared and prosperous future," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in a post on social media platform X.

Giving details about the MoUs in another post, Jaiswal said three of the agreements between India and the UAE were on investment cooperation in renewal energy sector, innovative healthcare projects and food park development.

Modi received the UAE president and ruler of Abu Dhabi at the Ahmedabad airport and the two leaders participated in a roadshow in the evening.

"Welcome to India my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed. It's an honour to have you visit us," PM Modi said in a tweet.

"Reaffirming the strong bonds of friendship! In a special gesture, PM @narendramodi warmly received HH @MohamedBinZayed, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi as he arrived at the Ahmedabad airport. HH @MohamedBinZayed is the Chief Guest of the 10th @VibrantGujarat Summit," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said on X.

Al Nahyan is the chief guest at the 10th edition of Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which Modi is scheduled to inaugurate at the Mahatma Mandir Convention Centre in Gandhinagar on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the PM held bilateral meetings with President of Timor-Leste Jose Ramos-Horta and Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi. This was followed by his meeting with CEOs of top global corporations.

At around 3 pm, Modi inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, which was started in 2003 when Modi was state CM, is a global forum for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development, a statement issued by the PMO said. PTI KA PD NSK RSY