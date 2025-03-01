Modi urges agri-stakeholders to suggest ways for effective budget implementation

New Delhi, March 1 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged stakeholders to suggest ways to make ongoing schemes more effective and implement this year's budget in a speedy manner on the ground level.

Addressing virtually the post-budget webinar on "Agriculture and rural prosperity", Modi said the government has presented a full budget in the third term, ensuring consistency in policy and reflecting the vision of Viksit Bharat.

Modi said before the budget, inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders helped in framing it.

"Now this budget needs to be implemented more effectively on the ground," he said. Agriculture is considered as the first engine of growth and the government is moving ahead with the target of achieving agricultural growth and rural prosperity, he said.

Modi highlighted the need to enhance production of pulses to reduce the country's dependence on imports, and also asked private sector to focus on high-yielding crop seeds.

He urged the stakeholders to discuss how the ongoing schemes can be made more effective.

"The webinar should not focus on discussing making a new budget. The budget has been formed and our entire focus should be on the action," he said.

Modi asked the stakeholders to focus on "obstacles and shortcomings" in implementation of the budget. PTI LUX DR DR