PM Modi urges states to support upcoming GST reforms before Diwali

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Centre has circulated the draft of the next-generation GST reforms among states and sought their cooperation to implement the proposal before Diwali.

He said the reform in GST would benefit poor and middle-class people, as well as small and big businesses.

Addressing an event here after the inauguration of two expressways, the Prime Minister said the Centre intends to make the GST law simpler and revise tax rates.

Modi had announced the proposal to reform the GST law in his Independence Day speech on August 15 from the ramparts of Red Fort.

"For us, reform means the expansion of good governance," he said.

Therefore, Modi said the government is continuously focusing on bringing reforms.

In the coming months, the Prime Minister said, "We are going to do many big reforms so that the lives of people and businesses become easier".

The Centre is bringing the "next generation reform" in the GST.

"This Diwali, people will get a double bonus from GST reform," he noted.

Modi said the Centre has sent the draft proposal of the GST reform to the states.

"I hope that all states will cooperate in the initiatives of the central government," he said, urging them to complete the process at the earliest so that the Diwali festival becomes more fabulous.

The objective of this reform is to make GST simpler and revise rates, he added.