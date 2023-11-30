MODIFI plans to expand market with focus on SME

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) MODIFI, a global fintech platform, on Thursday announced an expansion strategy to enhance its presence in the Indian market with focus on the SME trade sector.

MODIFI is projecting an increase in its Indian operations, targeting aggressive growth in business within the country by 2024, the company said in a statement.

This expansion builds on an already impressive 1,000x business growth since the company's launch in India in 2019, it said.

MODIFI has been a catalyst in supporting Indian businesses and entrepreneurs with over USD 1.5 billion in cross-border financing since it began operations in India, it said.

"Our solutions are designed to bridge the financing and payments gaps for Indian SMEs, helping them emerge as key players on the global manufacturing stage by addressing critical issues like working capital access, effective payment solutions, and risk management," Nelson Holzner, CEO and Co-founder of MODIFI said.

In light of the challenges faced by small and medium-sized manufacturers in dealing with larger buyers, MODIFI is committed to changing the dynamics, promoting equitable and sustainable business relationships, he said.