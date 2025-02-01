Modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to be launched: Sitharaman

New Delhi: The government will launch modified UDAN scheme to connect 120 destinations to help 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.

Presenting the Union Budget 2025-26, Sitharaman said the government will also facilitate greenfield airports in Bihar to meet future needs of the state.

Besides, support will be provided for western Kosi canal, benefiting 50,000 hectares in Mithilanchal region in Bihar, she added.

The government will also encourage minor minerals through best practices and institutions of state mining, she added.

Sitharaman also noted that 100 GW of nuclear power is essential for India's energy transition.