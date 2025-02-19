Moen partners with Bathline Acquaviva Group to enter Indian sanitary ware market

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) US-based kitchen and bathroom fitting brand Moen on Wednesday announced its foray into Indian market by forging a partnership with Bathline Acquaviva Group.

This collaboration merges Moen's global innovation with Acquaviva's decades of expertise in the Indian premium market, according to a statement.

Moen, one of the most preferred kitchen and bath fitting brands in the US, as voted by Forbes, has entered a transformative partnership with Bathline Acquaviva Group, India's dominant player in high-end bathroom solutions, the statement said.

India's sanitary ware market is valued at approximately Rs 539.5 billion (USD 6.5 billion) and is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.74 per cent over the next five years.

"This strategic alliance allows us to combine Moen's leadership in innovation and sustainability with Acquaviva's deep understanding of the Indian premium market. Together, we are confident that we will capture the attention of India's premium segment, offering exceptional bathroom solutions that reflect both style and sustainability," said Vinay Gupta, Chairman, Acquaviva Bathline group.

The partnership aims to redefine the premium sanitary ware landscape in India, meeting the growing demand for high-quality, sustainable, and premium bathroom solutions.

"India is going to be the next growth engine for Moen. With the real estate booming and increasing incomes of Indians, we are sure of exciting times ahead," said George Wu, President, WINN (Water Innovation) Asia, Fortune brands Innovations (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. PTI KKS HVA