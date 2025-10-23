MoEVing to lease 700 Tata Motors' electric small CVs for last mile delivery

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Electric mobility solutions provider MoEVing on Thursday said it has partnered with leading dealers of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles to lease a fleet of 700 electric small commercial vehicles.

These vehicles will be deployed for last-mile deliveries in e-commerce, logistics, and FMCG sectors across over 10 cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata, the company said in a statement.

MoEVing said that under its partnership with top dealers of Tata Motors commercial vehicles -- Pascos, Johar Motors and Bhandari Automobiles, it will lease a fleet of 700 electric small commercial vehicles (e-SCVs), comprising the popular Ace EV and Ace Pro EV.

"We have had an excellent experience working with Tata Motors and are looking forward to deploying these vehicles across various use cases and segments," MoEVing founder and CEO Vikash Mishra said.

The company's business model for operating them on lease will enable scalable, cost-effective deployment of electric vehicles, streamline fleet ownership and maintenance, and accelerate scalability, he added.

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, Vice President & Business Head SCVPU, Pinaki Haldar said this partnership between MoEVing and the company's leading dealer partners marks a pivotal step in scaling sustainable last-mile logistics.