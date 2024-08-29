New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) B2B e-commerce platform Moglix plans to scale next-day delivery service across 40 cities in a year by leveraging its exisiting network, the company said on Thursday.

The company has next-day delivery service in 12 cities as of now.

"Our analysis showed that 25 per cent of our orders come from 12 major urban centres, where growth rates surpass the national average, but conversion rates were lower. This insight led us to develop our next-day delivery service," Moglix Founder and CEO Rahul Garg said.

*** Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card crosses 5 million customers mark * Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card claims to have become India's first co-branded credit card to onboard over 5 million customers nationwide, Amazon Pay said in a statement.

The statement claimed that Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card has one of the highest NPS scores in the industry.

*** S&P Global Ratings assigns 'BBB-' long-term issuer credit ratings to IREDA * S&P Global Ratings has assigned 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term issuer credit ratings to state-owned IREDA.

Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd (IREDA), under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, is engaged in providing finance to mainly renewable energy projects.