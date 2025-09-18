MOIL begins manganese ore exports; supplies first shipment to Indonesia

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) State-owned MOIL on Thursday said it has started supply of manganese ore fines to Indonesia, marking its foray into the export sector.

"Its our first ever export consignment of manganese ore as a State Trading Enterprise," MOIL CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena said.

MOIL said it has been appointed by the Government of India as a STE to export of manganese ore (Mn) below 46 per cent grade from India. The first consignment of 54,600 tonnes was shipped on August 22, 2025, to Indonesia from Visakhapatnam.

Export of low-grade manganese ore (25 per cent) from the country assumes major significance as India has surplus Mn ore of low-grade fines, in excess of domestic demand, and hence export of low-grade ore enhances India's global footprint and boosts foreign earnings.

MOIL, under Ministry of Steel, is India's largest manganese ore producer. The Nagpur-based company operates 10 underground and opencast mines in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. PTI ABI ABI MR