MOIL faces Rs 17-cr penalty for exceeding production limit at Tirodi mine

New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) State-owned MOIL on Wednesday said it has been imposed a penalty of Rs 16.77 crore by the collector of Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh.

The penalty has been imposed for excess production at its Tirodi mine beyond the environmental clearance during 1993-94 to 1995-96 and 2006-07 to 2008-09, the PSU said in a BSE filing.

The company said it will file an appeal before the appellate authority against the order.

The penalty will not have any impact on its ongoing operations or activities.

MOIL is a miniratna state-owned manganese-ore mining company headquartered in Nagpur.

At present, MOIL operates its underground and opencast mines in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra and Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.

The company produces and sells different grades of manganese ore. PTI SID TRB