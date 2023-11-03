MOIL ore production grows 45 pc to 9.26 LT in Apr-Oct

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) State-owned MOIL on Friday posted a 45 per cent rise in manganese ore production to 9.26 Lakh Tonne (LT) during the April-October period of 2023.

It had produced 6.38 LT manganese ore during the year-ago period, MOIL said in a statement.

In October, the production rose to 1.11 LT, registering a 48 per cent year-on-year growth over 0.75 LT in October 2022.

The cumulative sales were 8.44 LT, up 57 per cent from 5.37 LT in the first seven months of the previous fiscal.

During the period under review, the company conducted an exploratory core drilling to 41,837 metres, 2.7 times higher than 15,460 metres in the same period last year.

MOIL, under the Ministry of Steel, meets about 46 per cent of the total requirement of dioxide ore in the country. At present, the average annual production is around 1.3 million tonnes. PTI ABI TRB