MOIL produces record 18 LT manganese ore in FY25

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) State-owned MOIL has posted a record 2.7 per cent rise in its manganese ore production to 18.02 lakh tonnes in FY25, an official statement said on Wednesday.

"MOIL has recorded its best-ever financial year performance in FY25, achieving remarkable milestones across key performance indicators," the Ministry of Steel statement said.

The company registered a 3.3 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in manganese ore sales to 15.87 lakh tonnes in the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Ferro manganese production rose by 18 per cent to 12,000 tonnes.

"Ajit Kumar Saxena, CMD, MOIL, has attributed the achievement to the efforts of the workforce of the company and expressed confidence in higher growth momentum in the coming year," the ministry said.