MOIL records 1.71 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production in May 2025

Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) State-owned MOIL has recorded 1.71 lakh tonnes of manganese ore production in May 2025, registering an on-year growth of 18 per cent.

This marks the highest-ever production for the month of May and the fourth-highest monthly production since inception, a company release said.

It further said that additionally, exploratory core drilling touched 13,352 meters, reflecting a 17.5 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.

"Our mines are the backbone of MOIL's success. With this performance, we have shown that disciplined operations and efficient practices can consistently break barriers," MOIL CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena said.