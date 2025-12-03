MOIL reports 1 pc growth in manganese ore production to 1.65 lakh tonnes in Nov

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) State-owned MOIL on Wednesday reported a marginal 1 per cent year-on-year rise in manganese ore production to 1.65 lakh metric tonnes in November.

The sales registered year-on-year growth of 3 per cent to 1.37 lakh metric tonnes.

In a filing to the BSE, MOIL said it "recorded 1.65 lakh metric tonnes (LMT) of manganese ore production in November 2025, showing a 1 per cent year-on-year increase." Company's CMD Ajit Kumar Saxena stated that "the best ever November performance stands as a testament of teamwork, and consistent improvement demonstrated by the MOIL family".

He exuded confidence that his team will continue with this positive momentum in the coming months.

MOIL is a miniratna government manganese ore mining company headquartered in Nagpur. With a market share of 50 per cent, it is the largest producer of manganese ore in the country.

At present, MOIL operates its underground and opencast mines in Nagpur and Bhandara districts of Maharashtra, and Balaghat district in Madhya Pradesh. PTI SID TRB TRB