Molbio Diagnostics files IPO papers with Sebi

Panaji, Aug 23 (PTI) Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics Limited, backed by Temasek and Motilal Oswal Private Equity, has filed draft papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 1.25 crore equity shares by existing shareholders.

The company plans to utilise Rs 99.3 crore from the net proceeds for setting up infrastructure for a new Research and Development facility, a Centre of Excellence and connected office space.

Another Rs 73.5 crore will go towards the purchase of plant and machinery for its manufacturing units in Goa and Visakhapatnam, while the balance will be used for general corporate purposes, a spokesperson said.

Founded in 2000, Molbio Diagnostics is engaged in point-of-care molecular diagnostics for over 30 diseases, including tuberculosis, COVID-19, HIV, HPV and Hepatitis B & C.

Its flagship 'Truenat' platform, patented in more than 100 countries, is a battery-operated portable PCR platform designed to deliver test results within an hour in resource-limited settings.

The spokesperson said the company operates five manufacturing facilities -- two in Goa, one in Visakhapatnam and two in Bengaluru, producing devices, test kits and radiology equipment through its subsidiary Prognosys Medical Systems.

As of March 31, 2025, Molbio had an installed capacity of 3,600 devices and 3.9 crore Truenat test kits annually. For FY25, the firm reported revenue from operations of Rs 1,020 crore, up nearly 22 per cent year-on-year, while profit after tax stood at Rs 138.5 crores, he said.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, IIFL Capital Services, Jefferies India and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are book-running lead managers to the issue, he added.