Mom's Belief aims to raise Rs 100 crore via IPO to expand neurodevelopmental care centres

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Rays of Belief Ltd, the parent company of Mom's Belief, is planning to raise over Rs 100 crore through its IPO to expand its network of neurodevelopmental disorder centres aimed at supporting children with developmental challenges and their families across the country.

The company is eyeing a maiden public offering somewhere between April and May, people familiar with the matter said.

In February, the firm filed its updated draft red herring prospectus for an initial public offering (IPO) comprising 60 lakh shares through a fresh issuance, with no offer for sale (OFS) component.

As per the draft papers, the company plans to deploy the funds to expand its network of neurodevelopmental disorder centres through multiple models, including company-operated learning centres, centres established in partnership with licensed professionals, and collaboration centres within schools.

The investment will also support the creation of Centres for Excellence and Research (COER) aimed at advancing innovation and best practices in NDD care, as well as in-house training academies designed to address the shortage of specialised therapists in the sector, it added.

In addition, the capital will be used for technology upgrades, lease payments for existing centres in India, investments in its US subsidiary, brand awareness and outreach initiatives and potential strategic acquisitions.

The expansion comes at a time when demand for specialised developmental therapies in India is growing rapidly.

According to a report by CARE, India's neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) care market was valued at approximately Rs 5,246 crore as of March 2025.

Experts believe demand for intervention services is rising due to growing awareness of developmental conditions and increased diagnoses. At the same time, India continues to face a shortage of trained professionals such as developmental paediatricians, speech therapists, child psychologists, and special educators.