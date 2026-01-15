Mondelez India FY25 revenue slips 2 pc to Rs 12,503 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Confectionery major Mondelez India Foods' revenue from operations declined 1.91 per cent to Rs 12,502.95 crore in FY25 and its profit fell nearly 99.4 per cent to Rs 12.47 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income of Mondelez India Foods, which owns iconic brands like Cadbury Dairy Milk, 5 Star, Oreo and Gems, slipped 8.56 per cent to Rs 12,601.79 for 2024-25, according to financial data accessed through the business intelligence platform Tofler.

Mondelez India Foods (formerly known as Cadbury India) registered a net profit of Rs 2,020.87 crore, and its revenue from operations stood at 12,746.98 crore in the year-ago period in FY24.

The company, which entered India as a chocolate maker in 1948, has been operating for over 75 years in the country.

Its 'advertising promotional expenses' declined 5.13 per cent to Rs 1,520.81 in FY25. It was Rs 1,603.15 crore in the preceding fiscal year.

Similarly, royalties paid to its parent entity in FY25 fell nearly 3 per cent to Rs 763.11 crore. Mondelez India Foods' total tax expense was Rs 42.72 crore, down 93.72 per cent.

Its total expenses stood at Rs 12,547.32 crore, up 13.23 per cent in FY25.

Mondelez India Foods, part of Mondelez International, Inc, also operates in the malted food drinks with the Bournvita brand and powdered beverages under the brand Tang. PTI KRH KRH BAL BAL