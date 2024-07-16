Mondelez India partners with NSDC to launch youth skilling programme in MP, Maharashtra

Mumbai, Jul 16 (PTI) Mondelez India on Tuesday said it has commenced a youth skilling programme at two skill development centres in Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and Pune in collaboration with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day.

This follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Mondelez India and NSDC in November 2023, aimed at empowering 660 young people across Pune and Bhind, Mondelez India said in a statement.

"Through our association with NSDC and leveraging expert partnerships, we aim to provide training and unlock avenues to real career prospects," Ophira Bhatia, Senior Director, India & Lead, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Corporate and Government Affairs - Mondelez International, stated.

The candidates will be trained in sectors such as management, hospitality and tourism, retail, IT-ITeS, and logistics, that have been identified based on job assessments and skill-related demands from local industries and job markets. PTI SM SGC TRB