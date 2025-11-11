Moneyboxx Finance targets Rs 1,200 cr AUM in FY26

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Moneyboxx Finance, an NBFC providing business loans to micro entrepreneurs, on Tuesday said it aims to reach Rs 1,200 crore assets under management (AUM) milestone by the end of the current fiscal year.

Its AUM rose 16 per cent year-on-year to Rs 892 crore, according to the company's September quarter financials.

The company continues to strengthen its secured lending portfolio, which constitutes 55 per cent of the total AUM, up from 32 per cent a year earlier, the NBFC said in a release.

Secured disbursements stood at 69 per cent during the September quarter, said Moneyboxx, which recently got listed on the NSE. Its shares were already listed on the BSE.

"As we move toward Rs 1,200 crore AUM mark, our focus remains on sustainable expansion, strengthening our secured portfolio, and delivering meaningful impact to micro-entrepreneurs across India," said Deepak Aggarwal, CEO, Moneyboxx Finance.

The company operates over 160 branches across 12 states, up from 141 a year ago. It has plans to scale further by deepening its presence in southern and central India, targeting high-growth semi-urban clusters, the release said.

Moneyboxx provides business loans ranging from Rs 1-25 lakh to help small and micro entrepreneurs expand their enterprises.

The release further said it has a diversified lender base of 30 institutions, including 11 banks.

"Supported by an equity infusion of Rs 91.1 crore received in the last fiscal year, with the remaining Rs 84.7 crore expected by March 2026 from warrant conversion, Moneyboxx is well-positioned to accelerate the next phase of its growth," the release added. PTI NKD TRB ANU ANU