Moneyview acquires Jify

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (PTI) Bengaluru headquartered financial services company Moneyview on Thursday announced the acquisition of Jify.co, a platform that enables employees to access their earnings on demand, for an undisclosed amount.

This acquisition is set to strengthen Moneyview's suite of financial services while enabling Jify to scale its offerings to a wider network of employees and organisations, Moneyview said in a statement.

Co-founder & CEO, Moneyview, Puneet Agarwal, said: "We are eager to use this collaboration as a way to strengthen and grow the strong customer base that Jify caters to and take it to new heights." Co-founder & CEO, Jify.co, Anisha Dossa, said, "Moneyview, with its range of financial solutions, will enable Jify to serve over 10 million employees within the next two years and establish itself as the premier employee financial wellness platform for salaried individuals."