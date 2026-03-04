Moneyview files draft papers with Sebi for IPO; plans Rs 1,500 crore fresh issue

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) Fintech unicorn Moneyview Ltd has filed preliminary papers with the markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 13.6 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

The OFS will see participation from promoters and promoter group entities -- Puneet Agarwal, Sanjay Aggarwal and Chitra Agarwal, and several investors including Accel, Internet Fund III, Ribbit Capital, Lok Capital, Apis Partners, Crimson Winter, NLI Strategic Venture Investment, TI JPNIN India and others.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to expand its financial services business. Of the total, Rs 650 crore will be used to support loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements, while Rs 450 crore will be invested in its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance, to strengthen its capital base and the remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

Founded in 2014 by IIT Delhi graduates Puneet Agarwal and Sanjay Aggarwal, Moneyview operates a digital-first fintech platform focused on consumer lending and financial services. Its mobile application offers a range of financial products across borrowing, payments, investments and insurance, allowing users to access multiple services on a single platform.

The company's flagship product is its digital personal loan offering, launched in 2017, which continues to be a key driver of growth.

As of December 31, 2025, Moneyview reported a managed assets under management (AUM) of Rs 19,814 crore. The company accounted for about 11 per cent of total digital unsecured personal loan sanctions in FY25, as per the draft papers.

Moneyview reported revenue of Rs 2,379 crore and a net profit of Rs 240 crore in FY25.

The platform has built a user base of over 125 million, with nearly 79 per cent of users coming from tier-2 cities and beyond. Moneyview said its technology and AI-led operating model enables a fully digital lending experience while maintaining a capital-light structure through partnerships with multiple lenders.

Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are acting as the book-running lead managers to the issue. PTI SP MR