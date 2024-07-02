Monsoon season: HPTDC offers 20-40 pc discount on room rent in 41 hotels in Himachal

Shimla, Jul 2 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Tuesday announced a 20-40 per cent discount on room rent in 41 hotel units in the state during the monsoon season from July 15 to September 13, officials said.

The decision was taken keeping in view low occupancy during the monsoon season, HPTDC Managing Director Rajiv Kumar said, adding that directions have been issued to the to make all-out efforts to market HPTDC hotels and ensure that maximum tourists avail the benefits.

However, no discount would be given in Hotel Spiti (Kaza), Hotel Kinner Kailash (Kalpa), Sun and Snow cottage (Kalpa), Hotel Chanderbhaga (Keylong), Hotel Shivalik Parwanoo), Hotel Hamir (Hamirpur), Lake View (Bilaspur), Hotel Baghal (Darlaghat), Hotel Nurpur (Nurpur), Hotel Bushehar Regency (Rampur), Suket (Sundernagar) and Hotel Willy's Park (Shimla).

No discount would be applicable from July 28 to August 4 during the Minjar fair in Hotel Iravati, Hotel Champak in Chamba and Hotel Gaurikund in Bharmour. Moreover, discounts would not be available in Hotel Gaurikund during the Manimahesh Yatra from August 17 to September 15.

Last year, the monsoon disaster had wreaked havoc in Himachal Pradesh and about 550 persons died during the monsoon season.