Montra electric launches electric small commercial vehicle, three-wheeler

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Montra Electric on Saturday said it has launched an electric small commercial vehicle and three-wheeler to expand its product portfolio.

At the auto expo here, the company has launched a commercial vehicle EVIATOR with a gross vehicle weight of 3.5 tonnes and Super Cargo (e3-Wheeler).

The three-wheeler, it said, is a 15-minute full charging option and is suited for a variety of applications both for fleet operators and individual entrepreneurs.

"Our expanding dealer network assures uptime across the nation," it added.