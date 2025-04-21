Montra Electric signs pact with Magenta Mobility for supply of 100 eSCVs

Mumbai, Apr 21 (PTI) Murugappa Group's EV brand Montra Electric on Monday announced signing an initial pact with Magenta Mobility for supplying 100 units of its electric small commercial vehicle (eSCV) for logistics purposes.

These vehicles, which are to be deployed across diverse applications, including FMCG, grocery, e-commerce, and telecom operations, will be supplied through Tivolt, the electric small commercial vehicle arm of the company, as per a statement.

In addition, Montra Electric said it will also provide tailored service and charging solutions to maximise uptime and operational efficiency for Magenta Mobility's fleet.

With this partnership, the collaboration will aim to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles in the four-wheeler small commercial electric vehicle segment, Montra said.

The primary focus of the partnership will be to increase daily mileage, supporting intercity operations, and enhancing driver comfort and safety, it added.

"By partnering with Magenta Mobility, we are not just supplying EVs but also delivering a complete ecosystem," TIVOLT Electric Vehicles Pvt Ltd CEO Saju Nair said.

Montra Electric also said it will closely work with Magenta Mobility to understand their specific applications, delivering tailored service and charging solutions that maximise uptime and profitability. PTI IAS TRB