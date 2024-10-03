Montra Electric to unveil 2 new products; ramp up branch network: COO

Chennai, Oct 3 (PTI) TI Clean Mobility promoters of popular electric vehicle brand "Montra Electric" has drawn up aggressive plans to launch two new products in the coming months, widening its product portfolio.

TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group, was also planning to more than double its branch network to 200 during the current financial year, a top official said on Thursday.

TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd currently retails its passenger 3-wheeler electric vehicle -- eAuto.

"We will be launching cargo version of this product (e-auto) in a month or two. Then we will be launching the L3 - e-rickshaw (with a speed limit of 25 kmph)," TI Clean Mobility, Chief Operating Officer, Anurag Vohra told reporters at its factory near here.

TI Clean Mobility has sold about 6,000 units of e-Auto passenger 3-wheeler electric vehicle since it was introduced in the market.

On expansion plans, Vohra said that the company would take up the branch network to 150-200 from the current 80 dealerships.

"Right now, we are present in 65 cities through 80 dealerships. We want to have presence in 150 plus cities and dealerships will be around 150-200 by the end of the financial year," he said.

"The strategy is to have a pan-India presence and why we are growing the branch network is to support the customer as well. For us, dealer is also a customer," he said.

To a query, he said the company was working on batteries that can be charged in a span of 15-20 minutes. Currently, a battery in a Montra electric vehicle attains 0-100 per cent charge in about 5.5 hours, he said.

TI Clean Mobility currently has two battery manufacturing facilities in Manesar, Haryana and Coimbatore.

Vohra said the company would also reach sales of Montra electric vehicles to 1,000 units a month from the current 750 units. "May be next month we will be reaching 1,000 units a month. Right now, we are selling about 750 units," he said.

Vohra and senior company officials were here for the culmination of the maiden Montra Electric Super League conducted for super auto-rickshaw riders which saw participants hailing from various parts of the country. Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes presented the trophies to winners on the occasion.

Team Montra Electric Super League Knights, comprising riders from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and Assam claimed that the MSL Champions title while "Team Hawks" comprising riders from Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu bagged the runner-up award. PTI VIJ ROH