Montra Electric to unveil eHCV commercial manufacturing plant in Manesar

Mumbai, Sep 24 (PTI) Murugappa Group firm Montra Electric HCV (IPL Tech) on Wednesday said it is set to unveil its advanced electric heavy commercial manufacturing facility at Manesar in Haryana.

This will be Montra Electric HCV's first all-women fully automated battery production unit, the company said.

The facility had been designed to produce 6,000 eHCVs annually and it can be expanded further to 7,500 units.

The new factory will mark a major milestone in India's journey towards sustainable freight solutions, further strengthening Montra Electric's leadership in this vehicle segment, it said.

"The inauguration of our EV truck factory in Manesar marks a defining step in India's transition to sustainable logistics. This facility combines scale, flexibility, and world-class quality, with modular lines capable of producing multiple variants and advanced digital manufacturing tools," P V Satyanarayana, Chief Business Officer, Montra Electric HCV (IPL Tech), said.

The Manesar (Haryana) plant would also for the first time introduce new automated guided vehicles integrated with conveyor lines to support for the production of eHCV, the company said.

Spread across 255,000 sq ft with a built-up area of 150,000 sq ft, the plant will be designed for flexibility, with the ability to manufacture multiple product variants, including the Rhino EV series and future vehicle models, it said.

The plant will incorporate advanced automation with 60 per cent robotics integration and full Industry 4.0 digital manufacturing practices, Montra Electric said.

It will be equipped with in-house battery pack assembly capability of 1.7 GWh and extensive testing infrastructure, including electrical and electronics labs, quality assurance labs, battery pack cyclers, roll and brake testers, wheel alignment systems, headlamp aiming, and shower testing facilities.

Montra Electric further said it will source 74 per cent components locally, excluding imported cells, underlining its focus on localisation and supply chain resilience.

The company said it will apply for benefits under the PM E-Drive Scheme and explore additional state-level incentives to support its manufacturing expansion. PTI IAS TRB