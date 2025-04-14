Moom Health secures 3.5 mn SGD in pre-series round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures

New Delhi, Apr 14 (PTI) Moom Health, a regional women's health supplement brand dedicated to Asian women, on Monday said it has raised 3.5 million SGD (about Rs 22.84 crore) in a Pre-Series A funding round led by Wipro Consumer Care Ventures.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures is the venture funding arm of Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting.

The round also saw support from DSG Consumer Partners, alongside participation from Racer Ventures and a private investment firm backed by Kuok Khoon Hong, the co-founder and Chairman of Wilmar International, among others, a statement from Moom Health said.

Established in 2021, Moom has a loyal customer base and established itself as a leading player in the women's health and supplement industry. The brand has experienced significant traction, with a rapidly growing presence in Singapore, Malaysia, and most recently Hong Kong.

"With this funding, Moom is set to scale its personalised wellness approach, delivering targeted solutions designed specifically for the unique health needs of Asian women across the region," it said.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, known for backing disruptive consumer brands, expressed confidence in the company's trajectory.

“Moom has demonstrated exceptional product-market fit and strong consumer affinity, growing exponentially year-on-year,” Deepak Chandran, Partner at Wipro Consumer Care Ventures, said.

The company will use the funds to invest in product innovation, strengthen its supply chain and team, expand to new markets, and increase its digital and retail footprint. PTI KRH KRH SHW