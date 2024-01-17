Moore Singhi, AMRG integrate operations

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Business advisory firm Moore Singhi and chartered accountancy firm AMRG on Wednesday announced the integration of consultancy and indirect tax business.

With a 40-year legacy, AMRG has established itself as a prominent chartered accountancy firm in North India with a team of over 120 professionals.

Moore Singhi is the Indian consulting arm of Moore Global.

Anurag Singhi, Managing Partner at Moore Singhi, said, "We are delighted to welcome the Tax team of AMRG on board and look forward to building great synergies as we progress in our journey to offer full-fledged consulting to clients. Risk evaluation and management have been emerging as a significant aspect of the consulting business, and Indirect tax remains an indispensable part of it".

Rajat Mohan, Senior Partner, AMRG, said, "Our clients stand to gain from this amalgamation of strengths, ensuring superior value and expanded services. This collaboration opens new opportunities, setting us on a path to redefine industry standards and innovate in indirect taxation and regulatory services".

With growing concerns over corporate transparency, this integration becomes increasingly relevant in the current times, where clients are constantly looking at holistic counsel from consultants on navigating volatile environments.